Cross-Border Tensions: Bangladesh Protests Sheikh Hasina's Controversial Comments
Bangladesh has protested against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's controversial statements while exiled in India, labeling them as hostile and inflammatory. Recent comments from Hasina prompted unrest in Dhaka, including the vandalism of her father's historic residence. Bangladesh urges India to address and curb Hasina's actions.
Bangladesh has formally protested to India over comments made by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, describing them as false and hostile towards Dhaka. The protest was triggered by a virtual speech Hasina delivered while in exile in India, which led to unrest and vandalism in Dhaka.
During her speech, Hasina called for opposition against Bangladesh's current regime, stirring emotions and acts of vandalism across the country, including setting fire to her father's historical residence. Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry handed a protest note to India's deputy high commissioner, expressing deep concerns over Hasina's statements.
As tensions rise, Bangladesh requested India to restrain Hasina's activities and is observing India's response closely. The protest notes significant damage to Bangladesh's bilateral relations with India, urging immediate action to discourage further defamatory remarks from Hasina.
