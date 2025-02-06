Left Menu

Maharashtra Drama: Minister Munde Faces Family Feud Amid Legal Turmoil

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde is ordered to pay interim maintenance in a domestic violence case filed by his estranged wife, Karuna Sharma. The couple's son, Seeshiv, has defended Munde, accusing his mother of torment. Karuna claims Seeshiv is being pressured, linking the minister to controversy.

In a recent turn of events, Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde has been ordered by the Bandra Family Court to pay interim maintenance to his estranged wife, Karuna Sharma, and their daughter. The court's directive follows a domestic violence case filed against Munde in 2020.

The controversy deepened as the couple's son, Seeshiv Munde, publicly defended his father, accusing his mother of causing familial discord. However, Karuna alleges that her son is being coerced and that the minister intends to silence her media interactions, framing the situation as harassment.

Adding to the minister's woes, allegations arise as Munde faces scrutiny over the arrest of his aide in an unrelated extortion case, further complicating the political landscape in Maharashtra.

