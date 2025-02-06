Maharashtra Drama: Minister Munde Faces Family Feud Amid Legal Turmoil

In a recent turn of events, Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde has been ordered by the Bandra Family Court to pay interim maintenance to his estranged wife, Karuna Sharma, and their daughter. The court's directive follows a domestic violence case filed against Munde in 2020.

The controversy deepened as the couple's son, Seeshiv Munde, publicly defended his father, accusing his mother of causing familial discord. However, Karuna alleges that her son is being coerced and that the minister intends to silence her media interactions, framing the situation as harassment.

Adding to the minister's woes, allegations arise as Munde faces scrutiny over the arrest of his aide in an unrelated extortion case, further complicating the political landscape in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)