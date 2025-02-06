Left Menu

Panama Canal Controversy: President Mulino Challenges U.S. Claims

Panama President Jose Raul Mulino disputes U.S. claims that its government vessels can traverse the Panama Canal without fees. The denial follows a U.S. State Department statement alleging a fee waiver agreement, inflaming tensions revived by Trump's China-related warnings over canal control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:47 IST
Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino on Thursday accused the United States of disseminating "lies and falsehoods" after the U.S. State Department alleged that U.S. vessels would traverse the Panama Canal without fees.

This development emerges as the latest in a series of tensions between the nations. The conflict reignited when President Donald Trump expressed concerns over China's influence over the canal, insisting "we're taking it back." In response, Mulino voiced strong opposition to U.S.-Panama relations predicated on falsehoods.

The Panama Canal Authority refuted the U.S. claim, emphasizing no such fee waiver agreement exists. Trump had previously criticized Panama for high fees on one of the world's busiest maritime routes. Mulino urged his Washington ambassador to address the disinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

