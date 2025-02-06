Jaishankar Addresses Uproar Over Deportation of Indian Nationals by US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday asserted that the deportation of Indian nationals from the United States is not a novel issue, emphasizing that the government is interacting with US authorities to ensure returning deportees are treated fairly during flights. Speaking in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar assured that enforcement agencies would take stringent actions against those involved in illegal immigration.

Opposition parties criticized the government inside and outside Parliament, alleging that deported Indians were brought back in an 'inhumane manner' aboard a US military aircraft, reportedly facing ill-treatment and restraints. Jaishankar countered, stating that all countries have an obligation to repatriate nationals found illegally residing abroad, and described the deportations as organized by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under operating procedures in place since 2013, with no procedural changes in the recent February 5 flight.

The minister emphasized the importance of legal mobility in international relations while discouraging illegal movement and related crimes. He described efforts by law enforcement based on information from deportees to dismantle illegal migration networks. Jaishankar highlighted the plight of those swayed by false promises of illegal migration, urging collective efforts to promote lawful movement. He acknowledged past deportations, mentioning India's collaborative stance in addressing these issues through diplomacy and legal channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)