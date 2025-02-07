Left Menu

Canal Clash: Panama and U.S. Trade Accusations

Panama’s President Jose Raul Mulino accused the U.S. of spreading misinformation regarding tolls for its vessels passing through the Panama Canal. Tensions increased as the U.S. claimed progress in military collaboration and tackling alleged Chinese influence. Panama opposed U.S.’s false claims about fee waivers for its government ships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 02:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a flurry of diplomatic sparring, Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino has accused the United States of disseminating misinformation about toll-free crossings for its military vessels in the Panama Canal. U.S. allegations regarding Chinese influence have only added fuel to the fire.

Accusations from the U.S. claiming Panama's acquiescence to toll waivers were met with strong resistance. The Panama Canal Authority firmly denied such assertions, emphasizing adherence to toll requirements.

The controversy underscores ongoing geopolitical struggles, including Panama's recent departure from China's Belt and Road Initiative, a move indicative of shifting alliances and strategic reevaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

