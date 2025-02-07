In a flurry of diplomatic sparring, Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino has accused the United States of disseminating misinformation about toll-free crossings for its military vessels in the Panama Canal. U.S. allegations regarding Chinese influence have only added fuel to the fire.

Accusations from the U.S. claiming Panama's acquiescence to toll waivers were met with strong resistance. The Panama Canal Authority firmly denied such assertions, emphasizing adherence to toll requirements.

The controversy underscores ongoing geopolitical struggles, including Panama's recent departure from China's Belt and Road Initiative, a move indicative of shifting alliances and strategic reevaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)