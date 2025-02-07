Left Menu

Republicans Near Consensus on Trump's Tax Cuts Extension

Congressional Republicans, after a lengthy meeting with President Trump, are close to finalizing a plan to extend his tax cuts. Lawmakers face challenges balancing demands for spending cuts while ensuring public services remain unaffected. Nonpartisan reports suggest extensions could add $4 trillion to national debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 04:13 IST
Congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump ended a five-hour meeting without finalizing a deal to extend Trump's tax cuts, though consensus appears near. Senior lawmakers express optimism about reaching an agreement following further discussions.

The challenge remains for Republicans holding thin majorities in the House and Senate, as they attempt to fund the extension. Analysts warn this could increase national debt by $4 trillion over a decade. Speaker Mike Johnson indicated an existing framework might pave the way forward, anticipating further meetings to iron out remaining details.

Party unity is crucial, as Republicans plan to employ legislative tactics to sidestep Senate Democrat opposition. Balancing the demands of hardliners, seeking deep spending cuts, against moderate concerns about impact on public services complicates the task. Republicans have historically turned to Democrats for support on funding, but enduring divisions persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

