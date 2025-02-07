Left Menu

Trump's Sanctions Against ICC: A Bold Move to Protect Allies

President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court due to its investigations into Israel, a key U.S. ally. These sanctions, which include barring ICC officials from entering the United States, are in response to an arrest warrant issued against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2025 04:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 04:22 IST
In a significant diplomatic maneuver, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC). This action is in response to recent ICC investigations targeting Israel, an essential ally to the United States.

Neither the U.S. nor Israel recognizes the court's jurisdiction, and this move by Trump aims to counter what he describes as a "dangerous precedent" set by the ICC. The sanctions specifically involve barring ICC officials from entering the United States.

This development follows the ICC's issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on charges related to his government's response to Palestinian activities in Gaza, highlighted by the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023.

