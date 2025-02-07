Trump's Sanctions on ICC: A Controversial Move

In a significant policy move, President Donald Trump on Thursday enacted sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) through an executive order. The sanctions are a response to the ICC's investigation into Israel, a close ally of the United States. The U.S. and Israel do not recognize the ICC's jurisdiction.

This decision follows the ICC's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, linked to his actions toward Palestinians in Gaza after the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. The Trump administration argues that the ICC's actions pose a 'dangerous precedent.'

The sanctions include measures such as barring ICC officials from entering the United States, underscoring the administration's disapproval of the court's mandate and approach toward its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)