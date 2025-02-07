Trump's Task Force: Religion at the Forefront

President Donald Trump unveiled a task force to combat 'anti-Christian bias' in the U.S., appointing Attorney General Pam Bondi as its leader. The announcement, made during events surrounding the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, aims to eradicate discrimination against Christians within federal agencies such as the DOJ, IRS, and FBI.

The task force is mandated to prosecute anti-Christian violence and uphold the rights of religious believers nationwide, according to Trump. This development follows an executive order directing the team to identify and rectify unlawful policies across executive departments. Critics argue this may misuse religious freedom.

The initiative received mixed responses from religious communities, with some praising the move as a protection of religious liberty while others condemned it as a precursor to bigotry and discrimination. Trump's administration continues to be a focal point of debate regarding religious liberties in the U.S.

