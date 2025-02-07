Sara Duterte's Impeachment Battle: A Family Affair?

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte is bracing for an impeachment trial, expressing willingness for her father, ex-President Rodrigo Duterte, to join her defense. She faces charges of constitutional violations, corruption, and other high crimes, following allegations of fund misuse and threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and others.

Refuting the accusations, Duterte insists there's no merit to the claims and denies issuing any assassination threats. The impeachment, endorsed by the majority of the lower house, hinges on gaining two-thirds of Senate support to remove her from office. Both Duterte and Marcos wield influence in the Senate, complicating the forecast of her trial outcome.

As she prepares for this political ordeal, Duterte remarked, "The only thing I can say at this point is God save the Philippines," reflecting on the gravity of the situation ahead. Legal teams are organizing her defense, but a final strategy will depend on Senate developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)