Tamil Nadu MPs Protest for Fishermen's Return from Sri Lankan Detainment

Tamil Nadu MPs protested in Parliament to demand the return of Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lanka. Despite repeated diplomatic efforts, the tension over fishing rights continues, exacerbated by a recent injury incident. CM MK Stalin seeks urgent intervention from the Indian government to prevent future confrontations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:51 IST
Opposition MPs from Tamil Nadu protest at Parliament premises (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu demonstrated at the Parliament premises on Friday, rallying for the return of Indian fishermen currently held by Sri Lankan authorities. Armed with banners, the opposition MPs chanted slogans to highlight their demands.

Earlier, they voiced dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response in the Rajya Sabha, particularly his silence on key issues such as inflation and unemployment. The backdrop to this protest is a long-standing tension between Indian fishermen and Sri Lankan forces.

Recently, six Indian fishermen captured in Sri Lanka were released and returned to Chennai, with assistance from Fisheries Department officials. This incident is part of ongoing disputes over fishing rights in the Palk Strait. Tensions have heightened following a recent event in the Jaffna Sea, where two Indian fishermen from Karaikal were reportedly injured by Sri Lankan naval firing, prompting a sharp protest from India.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has consistently called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the central government to take immediate diplomatic actions to ensure the fishermen and their vessels are freed. He advocates for ongoing diplomatic efforts to safeguard fishermen's livelihoods and avert future disputes. Discussions on this issue occurred during the Sri Lankan President's visit to India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizing a need for a humanitarian approach to the fishermen's plight. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

