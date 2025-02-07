Shiv Sena Shifts: Opposition Leaders On The Move
Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant claims that many leaders from the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) are in contact with the ruling Shiv Sena under Ekanth Shinde. Samant suggests their induction into the Shinde-led faction will happen gradually, as people favor Shinde’s leadership over Shiv Sena (UBT).
Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant announced Friday that several leaders from the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) are considering a shift to the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde. He cited the party's alignment with founder Bal Thackeray's ideals and Shinde's leadership qualities as key reasons for this political maneuvering.
Samant emphasized the growing recognition among people that Shinde's leadership surpasses that of the Shiv Sena (UBT). According to him, Shinde's effective and compassionate style is drawing numerous individuals towards the party, promising a phased integration of new members.
The minister recounted the pivotal split in June 2022, which saw Shinde challenge former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, resulting in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The factions now stand divided, with Shiv Sena part of the ruling coalition and Shiv Sena (UBT) in opposition.
