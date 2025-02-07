Left Menu

Trump Strikes at the ICC with New Sanctions Amid Global Controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump reimposes economic and travel sanctions on individuals involved in International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations targeting U.S. citizens or allies. The ICC condemns these actions, emphasizing its commitment to justice against atrocities. The sanctions freeze U.S. assets and deny entry. Global reactions vary, with political leaders voicing differing stances.

Updated: 07-02-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:37 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In a move sparking global controversy, U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized economic and travel sanctions against individuals connected to International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations targeting American citizens and allies like Israel. This unilateral action reflects a repeat of measures taken during his first term.

The International Criminal Court swiftly condemned the sanctions, calling on its 125 member states to support its personnel. Standing firm, the court pledged to provide justice to countless victims of global atrocities. The sanctions freeze U.S. assets of affected individuals and prevent them and their families from traveling to the United States.

Reactions to the sanctions reflect the complex geopolitical landscape. While Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp expressed regret, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a Trump ally, suggested a reevaluation of Hungary's participation in the ICC amidst these actions. As political leaders around the world navigate the ICC’s role, tensions remain high, and debates over justice and sovereignty continue.

