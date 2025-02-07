Demand for Extended MP Assembly Budget Session Gains Momentum

Leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, Umang Singhar, has called for an extension of the Vidhan Sabha's budget session from the planned 15 days to 21. In a formal letter addressed to Governor Mangubhai Patel, Singhar cited a February 6 notification, stating that only nine sessions are scheduled between March 10 and 24.

Singhar emphasized the need for extended discussions on pressing matters like the governor's address, thanksgiving motion, and various demands. Previous budget sessions typically included more sittings than this year's planned schedule, prompting concern among opposition members.

Highlighting that effective discussions would occur on only seven days, Singhar asserted that this session might become the shortest in the MP assembly's history. He, alongside a delegation of senior MLAs, personally delivered his appeal for an extended session to Governor Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)