Delhi Decider: Battle for the Capital's Power

The anticipation is palpable in the national capital as votes are set to be counted on Saturday for the Delhi assembly elections. The outcome will determine whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remains in power for a fourth consecutive term or if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will break its 27-year hiatus from controlling Delhi's political landscape.

The Congres, meanwhile, seeks to reclaim its foothold after a notable absence in the last two elections. Exit polls have suggested the BJP has an advantage, despite AAP's confident rejection of these forecasts, asserting that Arvind Kejriwal is poised for a fourth term as Chief Minister.

The election has not been without controversy, as AAP leaders have accused the BJP of attempting to coerce their candidates with financial incentives, leading to an ordered probe by Delhi's Lt Governor. The political tussle adds a layer of tension to the immediate counting that begins at 8am, with early trends expected to emerge shortly after.

(With inputs from agencies.)