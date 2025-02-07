Delhi Decider: Battle for the Capital's Power
The Delhi assembly election counting will reveal if AAP secures power for a fourth term or if BJP returns after a 27-year hiatus. Congress seeks to regain status. Voter turnout was 60.54%. Allegations of BJP's candidate poaching have surfaced amid exit poll predictions favoring the BJP.
- Country:
- India
The anticipation is palpable in the national capital as votes are set to be counted on Saturday for the Delhi assembly elections. The outcome will determine whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remains in power for a fourth consecutive term or if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will break its 27-year hiatus from controlling Delhi's political landscape.
The Congres, meanwhile, seeks to reclaim its foothold after a notable absence in the last two elections. Exit polls have suggested the BJP has an advantage, despite AAP's confident rejection of these forecasts, asserting that Arvind Kejriwal is poised for a fourth term as Chief Minister.
The election has not been without controversy, as AAP leaders have accused the BJP of attempting to coerce their candidates with financial incentives, leading to an ordered probe by Delhi's Lt Governor. The political tussle adds a layer of tension to the immediate counting that begins at 8am, with early trends expected to emerge shortly after.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Providing employment will be my top priority on returning to power and I hope to end unemployment in Delhi in 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal.
Punjab Police was playing crucial role to protect Arvind Kejriwal, BJP conspired to get it removed: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
CMs of Delhi, Punjab have written to EC to restore Punjab Police's security to Arvind Kejriwal; conduct audit of his security: Atishi.
Delhi polls to decide if govt money will be spent on public welfare or on those close to power: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi polls: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal promises free bus travel for students, 50 per cent concession in metro fares if party comes to power.