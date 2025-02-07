Political Tensions Soar as Kejriwal Faces Allegations

The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch escalated tensions on Friday by serving a legal notice to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, requesting evidence for his claims that the BJP attempted to bribe AAP candidates. The notice has intensified political animosity just before the Delhi Assembly election results.

The legal action refers to a social media post by Kejriwal accusing the BJP of offering bribes to 16 AAP candidates to switch allegiances. The ACB is seeking verification of these allegations, including the names and contact details of the involved candidates, to substantiate the claims.

In response, AAP criticized the ACB's move as a politically driven tactic orchestrated by rival parties to intimidate them. Meanwhile, BJP dismissed the allegations, insisting the claims are baseless and an attempt to divert attention from AAP's internal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)