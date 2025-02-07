UK Backs ICC Independence Amid U.S. Sanctions
The UK has expressed its support for the independence of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and does not plan to sanction its officials. This statement follows U.S. President Donald Trump's authorization of economic and travel sanctions against individuals involved in ICC investigations concerning U.S. citizens or allies like Israel.
The United Kingdom has affirmed its support for the autonomy of the International Criminal Court (ICC), with Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office stating it will not impose sanctions on ICC officials.
This declaration comes in response to recent actions by the United States, where President Donald Trump authorized sanctions against individuals connected to ICC investigations focusing on U.S. citizens or allies, including Israel.
The spokesperson for Prime Minister Starmer emphasized that the UK's stance differs, reiterating the significance of maintaining the ICC's independence without engaging in punitive measures against court officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
