BJP Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Allegations as Baseless Whining

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday dismissed allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as unfounded and described them as nothing more than the complaints of a 'sore loser'.

Gandhi accused the Maharashtra assembly polls of experiencing numerous irregularities, claiming that the voter increase was suspiciously high. He insisted more voters were recorded than the state's adult population, and additions between the Lok Sabha and assembly elections outstripped that of the previous five years.

The BJP countered Gandhi's assertions, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju questioning his motives for challenging the Election Commission's credibility. Amit Malviya and BJP MP Bhagwat Karad dismissed his claims as false, maintaining that electoral outcomes were rooted in party performance, not irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)