West Bengal Assembly's Budget Session Reinstates Governor's Address After Hiatus

The West Bengal Assembly's budget session will commence on February 10 with Governor C V Ananda Bose's address, marking the return of this tradition after a hiatus. The session last year lacked this address due to the adjournment of the winter session. The TMC had justified this absence citing continuity. However, the relationship between the Governor and the TMC government seems to be improving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:36 IST
The West Bengal Assembly is set to begin its budget session on February 10, with Governor C V Ananda Bose delivering the address, reinstating a practice missing last year.

Previously, the session proceeded without the governor's speech due to a procedural technicality, which the TMC justified as a continuation of the prior assembly.

This year, with a noticeable improvement in the rapport between the Governor and the TMC, Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya will present the budget on February 12, with discussions extending till February 19 before the House reconvenes in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

