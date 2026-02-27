CPI(M) Challenges TMC and BJP in Upcoming Assembly Elections
CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby addressed tensions between the party and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, rejecting claims of cooperation with BJP. Baby affirmed CPI(M)'s commitment to recover electoral strength in West Bengal and outlined strategies for upcoming elections in Kerala and Assam against BJP and TMC.
CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby dismissed allegations from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of a covert agreement with the BJP, highlighting her past role in the BJP-led Vajpayee government. As West Bengal and Kerala prepare for elections, Baby emphasized CPI(M)'s strategy to regain ground lost to Banerjee's TMC since 2011.
The Union Cabinet's approval to rename Kerala to Keralam sparked criticism from Banerjee due to her unresolved proposal to rename West Bengal to Bangla. Responding, Baby underscored CPI(M)'s battle against BJP's growing influence in Kerala and refuted claims of an alliance.
Looking ahead to assembly polls, CPI(M) plans collaborations with other leftist groups in West Bengal and supports the Congress-led alliance in Assam and Tamil Nadu. They urge voters to oppose the 'communal' campaign run by BJP, promoting a secular and democratic society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
