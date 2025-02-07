Left Menu

Mexico's Surge in Deportees Under Trump Administration

Since President Donald Trump took office on January 20, nearly 11,000 migrants, including about 2,500 non-Mexicans, have been deported from the United States to Mexico, according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexico has seen a significant increase in deported migrants, totaling nearly 11,000 since January 20, according to statements made by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The figure includes approximately 2,500 individuals who are non-Mexican nationals, reflecting a broader impact on the region due to U.S. immigration policies.

The surge in deportations highlights the ongoing challenges and diplomatic tensions between the United States and Mexico regarding immigration and border control.

