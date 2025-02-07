Mexico's Surge in Deportees Under Trump Administration
Since President Donald Trump took office on January 20, nearly 11,000 migrants, including about 2,500 non-Mexicans, have been deported from the United States to Mexico, according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:39 IST
The figure includes approximately 2,500 individuals who are non-Mexican nationals, reflecting a broader impact on the region due to U.S. immigration policies.
The surge in deportations highlights the ongoing challenges and diplomatic tensions between the United States and Mexico regarding immigration and border control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
