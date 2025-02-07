Mexico's Surge in Deportees Under Trump Administration

Under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexico has seen a significant increase in deported migrants, totaling nearly 11,000 since January 20, according to statements made by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The figure includes approximately 2,500 individuals who are non-Mexican nationals, reflecting a broader impact on the region due to U.S. immigration policies.

The surge in deportations highlights the ongoing challenges and diplomatic tensions between the United States and Mexico regarding immigration and border control.

(With inputs from agencies.)