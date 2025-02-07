Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Deportation of Indians in Shackles

Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh criticized the BJP-led NDA government over the deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants by the US, claiming they were insulted by being shackled. She urged the Indian government to have acted more assertively to prevent the mistreatment of its citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led NDA government has come under fire from Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh over the deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants by the United States. Singh condemned the act as an insult to India, citing that the deportees were allegedly shackled during transit.

The deportees, transported on a US military aircraft to Amritsar, are the first batch sent back under the US crackdown on illegal immigrants. Singh argued that, as other countries like Colombia and Brazil sent their own planes, India should have intervened to ensure respectful treatment of its citizens.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Rajya Sabha, stating that deportations are conducted by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement with procedures established in 2012. He noted restraints are not used on women and children, and care is given to deportees' needs, including during medical emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

