Chega Party's 'Law-and-Order' Image at Risk Amid Allegations

The far-right Chega party in Portugal is embroiled in controversy following criminal accusations against three senior members. These allegations threaten the party's 'law-and-order' image, which has been pivotal to its rise as the third-largest force in the country's parliament.

Chega's leader, Andre Ventura, has distanced himself from the accused, asserting a zero-tolerance policy for crime within the party. While Ventura acknowledges the damage to the party's reputation, he remains steadfast in his commitment to its values, despite a challenging political climate.

The allegations against Miguel Arruda, Jose Paulo Sousa, and Nuno Pardal Ribeiro have prompted public scrutiny and political fallout. As the party confronts these issues, its future influence in Portugal's political landscape remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)