Left Menu

Chega Party's 'Law-and-Order' Image at Risk Amid Allegations

Portugal's far-right Chega party faces a crisis as three senior members are accused of criminal activities, challenging its 'law-and-order' stance. Leader Andre Ventura distances himself from the accused while maintaining a zero-tolerance policy for crime. The developments may impact the party's political standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:32 IST
Chega Party's 'Law-and-Order' Image at Risk Amid Allegations

The far-right Chega party in Portugal is embroiled in controversy following criminal accusations against three senior members. These allegations threaten the party's 'law-and-order' image, which has been pivotal to its rise as the third-largest force in the country's parliament.

Chega's leader, Andre Ventura, has distanced himself from the accused, asserting a zero-tolerance policy for crime within the party. While Ventura acknowledges the damage to the party's reputation, he remains steadfast in his commitment to its values, despite a challenging political climate.

The allegations against Miguel Arruda, Jose Paulo Sousa, and Nuno Pardal Ribeiro have prompted public scrutiny and political fallout. As the party confronts these issues, its future influence in Portugal's political landscape remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025