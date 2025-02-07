Trump's Tariff Announcement Sparks Global Trade Tensions

In a move that could escalate global trade tensions, President Donald Trump on Friday announced plans to unveil reciprocal tariffs on multiple countries next week. The announcement was made during an appearance at the White House with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

President Trump indicated that the discussions with Prime Minister Ishiba would also touch on topics relevant to the American steel industry and its international engagements.

This development follows a significant decision last month when former President Joe Biden blocked a $14.9 billion acquisition bid for U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel, a major Japanese steel producer.

(With inputs from agencies.)