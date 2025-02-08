Trump Revokes Biden's Intelligence Access Amid Security Concerns
Former U.S. President Donald Trump declared he was revoking Joe Biden's security clearances and halting his intelligence briefings. Trump cited a report labeling Biden as forgetful. Biden's past actions questioned Trump's suitability for briefings over concerns of potential information leaks.
In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he is revoking the security clearances of former President Joe Biden and halting his daily intelligence briefings.
The decision came after Trump referenced a report by Special Counsel Robert Hur, which described Biden as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." Biden had refuted such claims about his memory, prompting further scrutiny.
Traditionally, former presidents receive intelligence briefings even after their term. In 2021, Biden expressed concerns regarding Trump's access to intelligence, citing Trump's erratic behavior as a potential risk for information leaks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
