Trump Revokes Biden's Security Clearance in Tit-for-Tat Move

In a surprising twist on political etiquette, former President Donald Trump announced the revocation of current President Joe Biden's security clearance. Trump stated that Biden would no longer receive daily intelligence briefings, a privilege extended to former presidents as a courtesy.

The announcement, made via social media shortly after Trump's arrival at Mar-a-Lago, cited Biden's previous suspension of Trump's intelligence access in 2021. This move by Biden followed Trump's controversial actions to overturn the 2020 election results and the subsequent January 6 Capitol riot.

Trump further justified his decision by referring to a special counsel report on Biden's handling of classified documents, suggesting that Biden's memory and trustworthiness with sensitive information are in question. The political maneuver marks another chapter in the ongoing tensions between the two leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)