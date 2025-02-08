Left Menu

Trump Sacks Kennedy Center Trustees for 'Golden Age' Vision

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the immediate termination of several members of the Kennedy Center's board of trustees, including its chair. Trump plans to install a new board that aligns with his vision for the arts, assuming the chairman role himself.

Updated: 08-02-2025 05:37 IST
Donald Trump

In a swift move on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared his decision to immediately dismiss several members of the Kennedy Center's board of trustees, including the chair.

Trump cited the need for leaders who share his vision for a 'Golden Age in Arts and Culture' as the reason for the overhaul, sharing the announcement via social media.

The Kennedy Center, a bustling hub for performance arts and home to the National Symphony Orchestra, will see a newly appointed board led by Trump himself, ensuring alignment with his cultural agenda.

