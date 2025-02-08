Left Menu

Canadian Task Force Uncovers Malicious Media Campaign Targeting Freeland

A Canadian task force uncovered a malicious media campaign originating on Chinese social media aimed at discrediting Chrystia Freeland, a candidate to replace Justin Trudeau as Liberal Party leader. The campaign, traced back to WeChat, involved over 30 accounts and reached millions globally.

A Canadian task force revealed a campaign aimed at discrediting Chrystia Freeland, ex-finance minister and Liberal Party leadership contender. This campaign, traced to Chinese social media, sought to undermine her reputation.

The SITE task force identified coordinated efforts from anonymous WeChat accounts linked to China, targeting Freeland with disparaging news articles. Allegations of Chinese interference in Canadian elections have intensified with this revelation.

The operation involved over 30 WeChat accounts and garnered substantial engagement. Freeland vowed to stand firm against intimidation, highlighting the need to defend democratic freedoms amid interference threats. The Chinese government, however, denies such accusations.

