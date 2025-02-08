Showdown Over Sanctuary: Legal Battle Against Trump's Immigration Order
A coalition of U.S. cities and counties, led by San Francisco and Santa Clara County, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration's executive order demanding cooperation with immigration enforcement. The cities argue that threatening to cut funding to sanctuary jurisdictions for non-compliance is coercive and illegal.
A coalition of cities and counties in the United States, spearheaded by San Francisco and Santa Clara County, has initiated a legal challenge against President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration enforcement.
The lawsuit, presented in a California federal court, contends that the administration is unlawfully pressuring local governments by threatening funding cuts and prosecution if they refuse to cooperate with immigration enforcement efforts.
This legal push comes amid simultaneous federal action against Illinois and Chicago for similar issues, highlighting the contentious battle over sanctuary laws, which are designed to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation assistance by local and state law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
