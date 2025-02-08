Left Menu

Showdown Over Sanctuary: Legal Battle Against Trump's Immigration Order

A coalition of U.S. cities and counties, led by San Francisco and Santa Clara County, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration's executive order demanding cooperation with immigration enforcement. The cities argue that threatening to cut funding to sanctuary jurisdictions for non-compliance is coercive and illegal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 08:57 IST
Showdown Over Sanctuary: Legal Battle Against Trump's Immigration Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A coalition of cities and counties in the United States, spearheaded by San Francisco and Santa Clara County, has initiated a legal challenge against President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration enforcement.

The lawsuit, presented in a California federal court, contends that the administration is unlawfully pressuring local governments by threatening funding cuts and prosecution if they refuse to cooperate with immigration enforcement efforts.

This legal push comes amid simultaneous federal action against Illinois and Chicago for similar issues, highlighting the contentious battle over sanctuary laws, which are designed to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation assistance by local and state law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025