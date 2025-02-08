Trump's Revocation Vengeance: Biden's Access to Intel Axed

Former President Donald Trump has escalated his political vendetta by revoking President Joe Biden's access to intelligence briefings. This decision comes as Trump's latest reprisal, following Biden's similar move in 2021.

Trump unveiled the decision through his social media. Citing a precedent set by Biden, Trump declared that Biden's security clearances are no longer necessary, thus terminating his daily intelligence briefings. Trump's action compounds his ongoing retaliatory efforts against perceived foes.

This incident is rooted in Biden's 2021 actions after Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, which also led to Biden's termination of Trump's intelligence access. Meanwhile, Trump's history of revoking security clearances and protections from detractors continues, further intensifying his opposition with Biden. The dynamic is perpetuated by key figures, including Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, who supported Trump's announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)