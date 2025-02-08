Left Menu

BJP's Historic Return: A New Dawn in Delhi's Political Landscape

The BJP is set to form the government in Delhi after 26 years, leading in 45 out of 70 assembly seats. With a vote share of 46.90%, the party's resurgence is evident, while AAP's Arvind Kejriwal trails in high-profile contests. Celebrations erupt as BJP supporters anticipate their next chief minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:12 IST
BJP's Historic Return: A New Dawn in Delhi's Political Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the verge of forming a government in Delhi after more than 26 years, as indicated by the latest trends from the Election Commission. The BJP is leading in 45 of the 70 assembly seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trails with leads in 21 seats.

According to the Election Commission's data, both parties secured two seats each initially, with the BJP holding a significant vote share of 46.90% compared to AAP's 43.24%. AAP's chief, Arvind Kejriwal, is currently trailing BJP's Parvesh Verma by over 3,000 votes in the high-profile New Delhi seat.

Former deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia acknowledged defeat in Jangpura, expressing hope for BJP's commitment to local welfare. Meanwhile, BJP supporters celebrated at the party's Delhi headquarters, signaling anticipation for a BJP-led administration in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025