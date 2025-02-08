BJP's Historic Return: A New Dawn in Delhi's Political Landscape
The BJP is set to form the government in Delhi after 26 years, leading in 45 out of 70 assembly seats. With a vote share of 46.90%, the party's resurgence is evident, while AAP's Arvind Kejriwal trails in high-profile contests. Celebrations erupt as BJP supporters anticipate their next chief minister.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the verge of forming a government in Delhi after more than 26 years, as indicated by the latest trends from the Election Commission. The BJP is leading in 45 of the 70 assembly seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trails with leads in 21 seats.
According to the Election Commission's data, both parties secured two seats each initially, with the BJP holding a significant vote share of 46.90% compared to AAP's 43.24%. AAP's chief, Arvind Kejriwal, is currently trailing BJP's Parvesh Verma by over 3,000 votes in the high-profile New Delhi seat.
Former deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia acknowledged defeat in Jangpura, expressing hope for BJP's commitment to local welfare. Meanwhile, BJP supporters celebrated at the party's Delhi headquarters, signaling anticipation for a BJP-led administration in the national capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
