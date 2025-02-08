BJP's Historic Return: A New Dawn in Delhi's Political Landscape

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the verge of forming a government in Delhi after more than 26 years, as indicated by the latest trends from the Election Commission. The BJP is leading in 45 of the 70 assembly seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trails with leads in 21 seats.

According to the Election Commission's data, both parties secured two seats each initially, with the BJP holding a significant vote share of 46.90% compared to AAP's 43.24%. AAP's chief, Arvind Kejriwal, is currently trailing BJP's Parvesh Verma by over 3,000 votes in the high-profile New Delhi seat.

Former deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia acknowledged defeat in Jangpura, expressing hope for BJP's commitment to local welfare. Meanwhile, BJP supporters celebrated at the party's Delhi headquarters, signaling anticipation for a BJP-led administration in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)