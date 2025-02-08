BJP Surges in Delhi: A Return to Power After 27 Years

Bharatiya Janata Party is poised for a landmark victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, marking its return to power after nearly three decades. The Election Commission's trends show BJP leading in 47 of the 70 constituencies, surpassing the majority requirement to form the government.

State BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva attributed this sweeping win to the public's confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, over the Aam Aadmi Party's model led by Arvind Kejriwal. "People of Delhi have shown their trust in PM Modi's leadership," Sachdeva remarked, noting the widespread celebrations among BJP supporters in the capital.

Despite a spirited campaign by the AAP, focusing on issues such as polluted water and infrastructure challenges, it appears the BJP's critique resonated more with voters. Sachdeva emphasized the election as a battle of governance models, declaring BJP's campaign, spearheaded by Modi, successful in convincing voters. Prominent AAP leaders, portrayed by BJP as figures of corruption, are projected to face significant losses.

