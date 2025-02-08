Delhi's Future: A Vision for Governance
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasizes the importance of Delhi having a government that prioritizes its citizens, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for India's capital. As BJP leads in elections, Sitharaman highlights the need for a government that addresses crucial human development and infrastructure concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called for a government in Delhi that prioritizes the welfare of its citizens, as BJP remains ahead in the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections.
Speaking after a meeting with the Reserve Bank's Central Board of Directors, Sitharaman emphasized the necessity of political leadership that aligns with India's developmental goals set for 2047.
Expressing satisfaction under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, she stressed the importance of addressing key human development metrics, infrastructure, schools, hospitals, and healthcare in the National Capital Region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Government Reaches Emergency Housing Reduction Target Five Years Early
PTI Halts Negotiations: Government Criticized for Inaction
Political Standoff: Pakistan's Government Accuses PTI of Ending Talks
Government Curbs Low-Priced Glufosinate Imports
Trump's Government Shake-up: Massive Federal Firings Loom