Delhi's Future: A Vision for Governance

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called for a government in Delhi that prioritizes the welfare of its citizens, as BJP remains ahead in the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking after a meeting with the Reserve Bank's Central Board of Directors, Sitharaman emphasized the necessity of political leadership that aligns with India's developmental goals set for 2047.

Expressing satisfaction under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, she stressed the importance of addressing key human development metrics, infrastructure, schools, hospitals, and healthcare in the National Capital Region.

