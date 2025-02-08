Delhi Elections: BJP's Resurgence Sparks Change
Following over 26 years, BJP is set to form a government in Delhi, as observed by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who noted that Delhi's populace voted for change due to discontent with the status quo. The latest trends position BJP ahead in assembly seats.
In a significant political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stands ready to establish government in Delhi after more than two and a half decades. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed reporters, acknowledging the voter-driven demand for change in the national capital.
Gandhi, who also represents Wayanad in Parliament, emphasized that the sentiment for change was palpable during the Congress's pre-election gatherings. "The residents were dissatisfied with their circumstances and voted accordingly," she noted, offering congratulations to the election victors and urging her party to bolster its grassroots efforts.
Currently in Kerala for a three-day tour, Priyanka reiterated the need for responsiveness to public issues. According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India, the BJP leads in 45 out of 70 assembly constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trails in 21.
(With inputs from agencies.)
