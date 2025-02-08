AAP Faces Crushing Defeat Despite Some Wins in Delhi Election
Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia of AAP face losses in the Delhi Assembly polls. Ministers Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat, and Imran Hussain secure wins, whereas senior leaders encounter significant losses. BJP is expected to form a government after two decades, while Congress continues its losing streak.
In a surprising turn of events, top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, are facing losses in the Delhi Assembly elections. However, three AAP ministers have managed to save some face for the party.
Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat, and Imran Hussain clinched victories from Babarpur, Sultanpur Majra, and Ballimaran. Rai won by a margin of 18,994 votes, Ahlawat by 17,126 votes, and Hussain with a lead of 29,823 votes. Meanwhile, chief ministerial hopeful Atishi is headed for a victory in Kalkaji.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to seize power in Delhi after over 26 years, as early election trends show it leading in 48 out of the 70 seats. The Congress party is set to fail for the third consecutive time.
