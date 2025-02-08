Left Menu

Israel Condemns Release of Hostages in Gaza

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasized that the country will not overlook the distressing images of three Israeli hostages, who appeared weak and malnourished, being paraded on a stage in Gaza. The hostages were forced into a staged interview by Hamas militants before being released.

Updated: 08-02-2025 15:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has stated that the nation will not disregard the disturbing images of three frail Israeli hostages being paraded on a stage in Gaza. This action, carried out by Hamas militants, involved an apparent staged interview preceding the hostages' release on Saturday.

Netanyahu emphasized the gravity of the situation, asserting, "We will not gloss over the shocking scenes that we saw today." The hostages appeared visibly weak and malnourished, drawing international attention and condemnation.

The event highlights ongoing tensions and the complex geopolitical climate in the region, with calls for accountability and solutions to avoid such human rights violations in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

