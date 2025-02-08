Left Menu

BJP Triumphs in Delhi Assembly, Ushering in a New Era

After a decade of AAP leadership, BJP wins the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, claiming 47 out of 70 seats. Key battles unfolded in several constituencies, with BJP's Satish Upadhyay winning Malviya Nagar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah heralds the end of the 'rule of lies', promising development and trust under Modi's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:39 IST
BJP candidate from Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency Satish Upadhyay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, securing 47 out of 70 seats. This win marks the end of a ten-year reign by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and signals a new chapter for the national capital.

Malviya Nagar saw a heated contest where BJP's Satish Upadhyay clinched victory over AAP's Somnath Bharti by a margin of 2,131 votes. Upadhyay garnered 39,564 votes, while Bharti managed 37,433, according to the Election Commission of India. Congress candidate Jitender Kumar Kochar lagged in third place with 6,770 votes after 15 rounds of counting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the election outcome as the demise of the 'rule of lies' and the dawn of a development era. In a message on social platform X, Shah thanked the electorate for their support, and emphasized BJP's commitment to fulfilling its promises and fostering a model capital city under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

