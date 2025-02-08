Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav's Strong Allegations: BJP and Electoral Machinery

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses the BJP of misusing electoral machinery to win elections. He emphasizes that the perceived victory of the PDA in Ayodhya surpasses BJP's win in Milkipur Assembly. The by-election in Milkipur was postponed, with Yadav foreseeing the punishment of officials involved in electoral fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:45 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP of manipulating the electoral process to secure victories, asserting that the PDA's success in Ayodhya outweighs BJP's win in Milkipur Assembly. He claimed that BJP's methods won't work across multiple constituencies.

Highlighting alleged electoral fraud, Yadav warned that officials involved would face consequences, describing BJP's latest win as a 'false victory'. He believes these actions lead to moral guilt among BJP members.

The Milkipur by-election, prompted by Awadhesh Prasad's Lok Sabha election, saw no BSP contest, though Congress supported their SP allies.

