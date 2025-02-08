Akhilesh Yadav's Strong Allegations: BJP and Electoral Machinery

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP of manipulating the electoral process to secure victories, asserting that the PDA's success in Ayodhya outweighs BJP's win in Milkipur Assembly. He claimed that BJP's methods won't work across multiple constituencies.

Highlighting alleged electoral fraud, Yadav warned that officials involved would face consequences, describing BJP's latest win as a 'false victory'. He believes these actions lead to moral guilt among BJP members.

The Milkipur by-election, prompted by Awadhesh Prasad's Lok Sabha election, saw no BSP contest, though Congress supported their SP allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)