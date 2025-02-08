DMK's Chandhirakumar Dominates Erode East Bypoll
In the Erode East bypoll, DMK candidate Chandhirakumar is leading by a significant margin of 70,973 votes against NTK's Seethalakshmi after 13 counting rounds.
In a significant political development, DMK's Chandhirakumar has taken a commanding lead in the Erode East bypoll. After 13 rounds of counting, he is ahead by 70,973 votes, showcasing the party's strong foothold in the region.
The contest between DMK and NTK has drawn considerable attention, with many analysts closely watching the margins to gauge voter sentiment in the area.
The result underscores the competitive political landscape in Tamil Nadu, with parties vying for influence in key constituencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
