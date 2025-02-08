Iran Reaffirms Support in Meeting with Hamas Leaders

In a significant political gathering, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with top Hamas representatives, including acting leader Khalil al-Hayya, in Tehran. The talks underscored Iran's ongoing support for the Palestinian group in its conflict with Israel.

During the meeting, Khamenei praised the Palestinian leaders for their resistance against the Zionist regime, framing their struggle as a defeat for the United States as well. The meeting marked an occasion to celebrate the anniversary of Iran's 1979 revolution, with the Hamas delegation expressing appreciation for Iran's unwavering backing.

The delegation, encompassing key figures such as Mohammad Darwish and Nizar Awadallah, updated Khamenei on developments in Gaza and the West Bank, highlighting their achievements. Khamenei dismissed U.S. threats, reiterating Iran's determination and steadfast mindset, according to Iranian media.

(With inputs from agencies.)