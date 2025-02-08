Left Menu

Iran Reaffirms Support in Meeting with Hamas Leaders

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei met with acting Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and two other leaders in Tehran. They discussed the Palestinian group's recent successes against Israel and expressed gratitude for Iran's continued support. Khamenei reaffirmed Iran's resilience against U.S. threats.

Updated: 08-02-2025 16:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political gathering, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with top Hamas representatives, including acting leader Khalil al-Hayya, in Tehran. The talks underscored Iran's ongoing support for the Palestinian group in its conflict with Israel.

During the meeting, Khamenei praised the Palestinian leaders for their resistance against the Zionist regime, framing their struggle as a defeat for the United States as well. The meeting marked an occasion to celebrate the anniversary of Iran's 1979 revolution, with the Hamas delegation expressing appreciation for Iran's unwavering backing.

The delegation, encompassing key figures such as Mohammad Darwish and Nizar Awadallah, updated Khamenei on developments in Gaza and the West Bank, highlighting their achievements. Khamenei dismissed U.S. threats, reiterating Iran's determination and steadfast mindset, according to Iranian media.

