Two South Korean-operated vessels passed through Strait of Hormuz after MOU signed

Two South Korean-operated vessels have safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz, but 22 others remain stranded, awaiting further clearance.

Reuters | Two Vessels Operated By South Korea Passed Through The Strait Of Hormuz After The Us And Iran Signed A Memorandum Of Understanding On A Ceasefire Agreement Last Week | Updated: 22-06-2026 06:07 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 06:07 IST
Two South Korean-operated vessels passed through Strait of Hormuz after MOU signed
  • Country:
  • South Korea

​Two vessels operated by South Korea passed ‌through the Strait of Hormuz after the U.S. and Iran signed a ‌memorandum of understanding on a ‌ceasefire agreement last week, Seoul's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said on Monday.

The vessels are ⁠sailing ​normally, ⁠but have not yet fully exited a high-risk ⁠zone, the ministry said, declining ​to disclose further details on the vessels. The ⁠ships do not have South Korean ⁠crew ​on board and are not bound for South Korea, the ⁠ministry said.

A total of 22 South Korean-operated ⁠ships ⁠remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, it said.

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