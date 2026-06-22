Two South Korean-operated vessels passed through Strait of Hormuz after MOU signed

Two Vessels Operated By South Korea Passed Through The Strait Of Hormuz After The Us And Iran Signed A Memorandum Of Understanding On A Ceasefire Agreement Last Week

​Two vessels operated by South Korea passed ‌through the Strait of Hormuz after the U.S. and Iran signed a ‌memorandum of understanding on a ‌ceasefire agreement last week, Seoul's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said on Monday.

The vessels are ⁠sailing ​normally, ⁠but have not yet fully exited a high-risk ⁠zone, the ministry said, declining ​to disclose further details on the vessels. The ⁠ships do not have South Korean ⁠crew ​on board and are not bound for South Korea, the ⁠ministry said.

A total of 22 South Korean-operated ⁠ships ⁠remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, it said.