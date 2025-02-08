BJP's Historic Victory in Delhi Elections: A Defeat for AAP
The BJP triumphed in the Delhi elections, ousting the AAP from power after 26 years. Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai attributed this to the leadership of Modi and Nadda. The win is seen as a response to the alleged corruption and misgovernance of the 'AAP-da' government.
In a surprising turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Delhi polls, toppling the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after a quarter-century absence from power in the capital.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared that the voters have delivered a fitting response to the AAP government, accusing it of crossing limits in 'corruption, misgovernance, and anarchy.' Sai praised the efforts put in by BJP workers under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President J P Nadda.
The BJP secured 48 out of 70 seats, while the AAP lagged significantly with 22. Ex-CM Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and other key AAP leaders suffered losses. Sai emphasized that the electorate's trust in Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' was pivotal to the BJP's landslide triumph.
(With inputs from agencies.)
