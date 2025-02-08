Parvesh Verma's Triumph: Topples Kejriwal in New Delhi Showdown

In a dramatic political upset, BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-slayer, defeating AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by a margin of 4,089 votes in a fiercely contested New Delhi seat.

Verma's spirited campaign began months before the official announcement of his candidature, as he reached out to thousands of households through an intensive door-to-door effort. This grassroots strategy proved effective, securing him 30,088 votes compared to Kejriwal's 25,999 and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit's 4,568.

A seasoned politician, Verma's political journey includes serving as a two-time MP from West Delhi. Known for his vocal nature, he positioned himself as Kejriwal's rival early in the race. His victory mirrors Kejriwal's 2013 triumph over Sheila Dikshit. Verma's commitment to public service is further reflected in his involvement with social initiatives through the 'Rashtriya Swabhiman' foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)