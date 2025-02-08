Left Menu

Summit in Tanzania Aims to Resolve Eastern Congo Conflict

A summit in Tanzania brings together leaders from eastern and southern Africa to address the conflict in eastern Congo, where M23 rebels threaten the government. Accusations against Rwanda for supporting the rebels complicate matters, while calls for dialogue urge resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 08-02-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 18:10 IST
Summit in Tanzania Aims to Resolve Eastern Congo Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uganda

In Tanzania, a pivotal summit has convened, assembling leaders from eastern and southern Africa. The focus is the escalating conflict in eastern Congo, specifically the threat posed by M23 rebels against the Congolese government, with Rwanda accused of backing these insurgents.

Amid the tension, Rwandan President Paul Kagame attends in person, while Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi opts for a virtual presence. Both the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community attend, reflecting a broad regional effort to address the crisis.

Kenyan President William Ruto underscores the necessity of dialogue, emphasizing the critical need to set differences aside. Despite these efforts, spectral hostilities overshadow hopes for peace, as allegations of foreign involvement and local insurgency continue to stir uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025