Summit in Tanzania Aims to Resolve Eastern Congo Conflict

In Tanzania, a pivotal summit has convened, assembling leaders from eastern and southern Africa. The focus is the escalating conflict in eastern Congo, specifically the threat posed by M23 rebels against the Congolese government, with Rwanda accused of backing these insurgents.

Amid the tension, Rwandan President Paul Kagame attends in person, while Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi opts for a virtual presence. Both the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community attend, reflecting a broad regional effort to address the crisis.

Kenyan President William Ruto underscores the necessity of dialogue, emphasizing the critical need to set differences aside. Despite these efforts, spectral hostilities overshadow hopes for peace, as allegations of foreign involvement and local insurgency continue to stir uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)