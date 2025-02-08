Modi, Shah Lead BJP to Historic Win in Delhi Elections

In a stunning turn of events, BJP has clinched a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, securing 48 out of 70 seats. This marks a triumphant return to power after more than 26 years.

Major political figures, including Union ministers and chief ministers from BJP-ruled states, attributed this success to the masterful strategies of Home Minister Amit Shah and the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their allies, from parties like Shiv Sena and NCP, echoed this sentiment, celebrating the party's strategic prowess and widespread public support.

This electoral victory not only reinvigorates BJP's influence in the national capital but also sends a strong message to Congress, whose arguments about the election process were soundly defeated. Voters have demonstrated their preference for BJP's governance model, highlighting a shift in political tides.

(With inputs from agencies.)