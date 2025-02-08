Left Menu

Modi, Shah Lead BJP to Historic Win in Delhi Elections

BJP leaders and allies praised Narendra Modi's leadership and Amit Shah's strategies for a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections. The party gained 48 seats, leaving AAP with 22. BJP's win, attributed to effective leadership and governance, was a setback for Congress' claims about election integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 18:11 IST
Modi, Shah Lead BJP to Historic Win in Delhi Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning turn of events, BJP has clinched a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, securing 48 out of 70 seats. This marks a triumphant return to power after more than 26 years.

Major political figures, including Union ministers and chief ministers from BJP-ruled states, attributed this success to the masterful strategies of Home Minister Amit Shah and the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their allies, from parties like Shiv Sena and NCP, echoed this sentiment, celebrating the party's strategic prowess and widespread public support.

This electoral victory not only reinvigorates BJP's influence in the national capital but also sends a strong message to Congress, whose arguments about the election process were soundly defeated. Voters have demonstrated their preference for BJP's governance model, highlighting a shift in political tides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025