BJP Ends 27-Year Wait with Crucial Victory in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed victory in Delhi after 27 years, defeating AAP's Satyendra Jain in Shakur Basti by 20,998 votes. BJP's Karnail Singh celebrated this win as a triumph over corruption, propelling BJP closer to forming the government in the national capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:29 IST
AAP's Satyendra Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a significant political comeback in New Delhi after 27 years, as senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendra Jain acknowledged defeat in the Shakur Basti Assembly seat. Karnail Singh of BJP won by a margin of 20,998 votes, securing 56,869 votes against Jain's 35,871.

This result marks a substantial blow for AAP, given Jain's influential role as a cabinet minister for eight years under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's administration. Following his victory, Singh declared the election a dismissal of corruption, promising constituents to address their concerns earnestly.

In a statement on X, Singh expressed gratitude to Shakur Basti's electorate, characterizing his win as a collective triumph over corruption. He reinforced BJP's commitment to revitalizing Delhi under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, signifying a turning point in the city's political landscape.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP is leading in 48 seats, winning 39, while AAP holds 22, with victories on 17 seats. The Congress party, unable to secure any seats, continues its losing streak in Delhi elections. Notably, BJP's Parvesh Verma defeated AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, and Tarvinder Singh Marwah overcame former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Jangpura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

