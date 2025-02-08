Left Menu

Delhi Election Upset: AAP Loses Grip on Power

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav stated the Assembly poll results signal a rejection of AAP's politics. AAP lost to BJP, securing only 22 seats, while Congress failed to win any seats for the third time. Nevertheless, Congress' vote share showed a minor increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:38 IST
Delhi Election Upset: AAP Loses Grip on Power
In a dramatic twist of political fortune, the Delhi Congress chief, Devender Yadav, declared the recent Assembly election results as a vivid rejection of AAP's governance style. Yadav labeled the outcome as a rebuke against Arvind Kejriwal's 'politics of lies and deceit.'

The Aam Aadmi Party, which had enjoyed a decade-long grip on Delhi's political scene, was thoroughly defeated, securing only 22 seats compared to the BJP's 48. This result marks the saffron party's return to power after 26 long years.

Despite Congress' continued electoral challenges, managing no wins in the 70-member House for the third consecutive time, the party found solace in a fractional increase in their vote share to 6.39% from 4.3% in the previous election cycle. Leaders remain optimistic about reclaiming public trust by the next decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

