The interim government in Bangladesh commenced 'Operation Devil Hunt' on Saturday, mobilizing army troops in response to a student's group ultimatum. The group demanded action after their activists were assaulted amid protests near Dhaka.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's leaders claim they were attacked while attempting to prevent looting at the residence of an ex-minister. Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus's administration launched the operation across Gazipur, promising nationwide expansion for public safety.

Reports suggest Awami League workers and locals were involved in the assault that injured many. As political unrest continues, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's BNP urges the government to address lawlessness, hinting at possible conspiracies affecting impending elections.

