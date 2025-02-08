Left Menu

BJP's Delhi Triumph Foreshadows Kerala's Political Shift

Following the BJP's victory in Delhi's assembly elections, V Muraleedharan predicts a similar outcome in Kerala, targeting corrupt officials. Allegations against Arvind Kejriwal for involvement in the liquor scam reflect a broader message against corruption. BJP wins 40 of Delhi's 70 seats, set to govern after over 26 years.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:40 IST
With the BJP's decisive victory in the Delhi assembly elections, party leader V Muraleedharan has declared it a sign of things to come for Kerala's political landscape. He challenged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to brace for electoral repercussions similar to those witnessed in Delhi.

Muraleedharan highlighted the recent Delhi elections as a call to uproot corruption, specifically pointing fingers at former CM Arvind Kejriwal's alleged role in the liquor scam. He suggested that the Delhi voters rejected Kejriwal's narrative of political victimization.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran used the occasion to criticize the CPI(M)'s meager performance in Delhi, emphasizing the BJP's growing influence. Muraleedharan added that Delhi's poll results should serve as a warning to corrupt individuals in Kerala, predicting a parallel outcome in the state's future elections.

