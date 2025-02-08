BJP's Delhi Triumph Foreshadows Kerala's Political Shift

With the BJP's decisive victory in the Delhi assembly elections, party leader V Muraleedharan has declared it a sign of things to come for Kerala's political landscape. He challenged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to brace for electoral repercussions similar to those witnessed in Delhi.

Muraleedharan highlighted the recent Delhi elections as a call to uproot corruption, specifically pointing fingers at former CM Arvind Kejriwal's alleged role in the liquor scam. He suggested that the Delhi voters rejected Kejriwal's narrative of political victimization.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran used the occasion to criticize the CPI(M)'s meager performance in Delhi, emphasizing the BJP's growing influence. Muraleedharan added that Delhi's poll results should serve as a warning to corrupt individuals in Kerala, predicting a parallel outcome in the state's future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)