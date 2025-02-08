Escalation in Kursk: North Korean Troops Join Russian Forces

In a recent development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukraine launched a new offensive in Russia's Kursk region. During his address, he highlighted the participation of North Korean troops alongside Russian forces, adding that significant casualties were inflicted on the enemy.

Russia's Ministry of Defence reported that it successfully repelled this Ukrainian counterattack. Meanwhile, Russia announced the capture of Toretsk in the eastern Donetsk region, though Ukrainian officials have not confirmed this claim.

Amidst this, drone warfare intensified, with Ukraine and Russia exchanging drone strikes. Ukrainian authorities reported that they jammed or destroyed a majority of the Russian drones sent across the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)