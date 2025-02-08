Left Menu

Escalation in Kursk: North Korean Troops Join Russian Forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new offensive in Russia's Kursk region, revealing that North Korean troops are fighting with Russian forces. Russia claims to have captured Toretsk in Donetsk. In related conflicts, both nations reported drone activities, and a Ukrainian strike injured 10 in Makiivka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:50 IST
Escalation in Kursk: North Korean Troops Join Russian Forces
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a recent development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukraine launched a new offensive in Russia's Kursk region. During his address, he highlighted the participation of North Korean troops alongside Russian forces, adding that significant casualties were inflicted on the enemy.

Russia's Ministry of Defence reported that it successfully repelled this Ukrainian counterattack. Meanwhile, Russia announced the capture of Toretsk in the eastern Donetsk region, though Ukrainian officials have not confirmed this claim.

Amidst this, drone warfare intensified, with Ukraine and Russia exchanging drone strikes. Ukrainian authorities reported that they jammed or destroyed a majority of the Russian drones sent across the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025